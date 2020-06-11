Questions raised over greyhound board's use of funds

The body with responsibility for greyhound racing in Ireland drew down nearly three times its allocation of State funding between March and May of this year, and has just 12% of funds available to itself for the remaining six months of the year.

The Irish Greyhound Board, which is the beneficiary of a €16.8m annual State budget stemming from the Horse and Greyhound Fund, drew down some €11.9m between the start of March and end of May, at a rate of just under €4m per month.

Greyhound racing, in common with all other sporting activities, was stood down from March 24. It has since resumed trials behind closed doors, and will return to full competition in the same manner from the end of this month.

In the first two months of this year Bord na gCon drew down €2.8m of its overall budget, or one-sixth of its total at an even monthly spread.

Asked why it had drawn down three times that monthly amount between March and May, chief executive Ger Dollard said its annual allocation is “paid at various intervals throughout the year”. He said the front-loading of funding “is the same as previous years”.

“It would always have been weighted towards the early part of the year as the commercial side of the business is towards the second half of the year,” he said.

Mr Dollard did not say specifically what the €11.9m had been used to fund. He said that a subsistence payment of €2 per day made to each of the 6,647 working greyhounds registered over the course of the sport’s suspension would eventually total €1.3m.

The other recipient of money under the Horse and Greyhound Fund, Horse Racing Ireland which received a budget allocation of €67.2m for 2020, by contrast had drawn down 49%, €32.75m, of that figure at the start of June.

The Irish Greyhound Board has been a recipient of the State’s temporary wage subsidy scheme, designed to alleviate the debilitating financial effects of the coronavirus for businesses.

As of May 1 its staff total was 205, including part-time workers. Such non-contract workers can exceed 600 in number at peak times, the board recently said.

Mr Dollard said that Bord na gCon’s total income for 2019, including statutory funding, was €29m.

Annual accounts for 2019 have not yet been published. However, a series of reports by consultancy firms Indecon as to the state of the sport’s finances, the most recent of which was published at the beginning of May, concluded that a decline in the IGB’s income continued steadily across the first two months of this year, with January’s deficit being “much higher” than that observed 12 months previously.

Last Dec, Indecon had said in its previous report that most of the country’s 16 greyhound tracks do not turn a profit, with many in a state of disrepair. It recommended that four of them be closed. Facilities in Lifford in Donegal and Longford closed in March while the two remaining tracks facing closure — Youghal and Enniscorthy — were given a reprieve via the Indecon report after a period of intense lobbying by stakeholders on their behalf.

Greyhound racing in Ireland has been through a difficult 12 months after an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates report last summer alleged that overbreeding and mass culling of pups was widespread, with a number of the IGB’s corporate partners pulling their sponsorship in the aftermath.