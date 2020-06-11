News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Questions raised over greyhound board's use of funds

Questions raised over greyhound board's use of funds
By Cianan Brennan
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 05:16 PM

The body with responsibility for greyhound racing in Ireland drew down nearly three times its allocation of State funding between March and May of this year, and has just 12% of funds available to itself for the remaining six months of the year.

The Irish Greyhound Board, which is the beneficiary of a €16.8m annual State budget stemming from the Horse and Greyhound Fund, drew down some €11.9m between the start of March and end of May, at a rate of just under €4m per month.

Greyhound racing, in common with all other sporting activities, was stood down from March 24. It has since resumed trials behind closed doors, and will return to full competition in the same manner from the end of this month.

In the first two months of this year Bord na gCon drew down €2.8m of its overall budget, or one-sixth of its total at an even monthly spread.

Asked why it had drawn down three times that monthly amount between March and May, chief executive Ger Dollard said its annual allocation is “paid at various intervals throughout the year”. He said the front-loading of funding “is the same as previous years”.

“It would always have been weighted towards the early part of the year as the commercial side of the business is towards the second half of the year,” he said.

Mr Dollard did not say specifically what the €11.9m had been used to fund. He said that a subsistence payment of €2 per day made to each of the 6,647 working greyhounds registered over the course of the sport’s suspension would eventually total €1.3m.

The other recipient of money under the Horse and Greyhound Fund, Horse Racing Ireland which received a budget allocation of €67.2m for 2020, by contrast had drawn down 49%, €32.75m, of that figure at the start of June.

The Irish Greyhound Board has been a recipient of the State’s temporary wage subsidy scheme, designed to alleviate the debilitating financial effects of the coronavirus for businesses.

As of May 1 its staff total was 205, including part-time workers. Such non-contract workers can exceed 600 in number at peak times, the board recently said.

Mr Dollard said that Bord na gCon’s total income for 2019, including statutory funding, was €29m.

Annual accounts for 2019 have not yet been published. However, a series of reports by consultancy firms Indecon as to the state of the sport’s finances, the most recent of which was published at the beginning of May, concluded that a decline in the IGB’s income continued steadily across the first two months of this year, with January’s deficit being “much higher” than that observed 12 months previously.

Last Dec, Indecon had said in its previous report that most of the country’s 16 greyhound tracks do not turn a profit, with many in a state of disrepair. It recommended that four of them be closed. Facilities in Lifford in Donegal and Longford closed in March while the two remaining tracks facing closure — Youghal and Enniscorthy — were given a reprieve via the Indecon report after a period of intense lobbying by stakeholders on their behalf.

Greyhound racing in Ireland has been through a difficult 12 months after an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates report last summer alleged that overbreeding and mass culling of pups was widespread, with a number of the IGB’s corporate partners pulling their sponsorship in the aftermath.

READ MORE

Masks should be worn on public transport and in shops - Harris

More on this topic

Kinross can cause 2000 Guineas upsetKinross can cause 2000 Guineas upset

No reduction in greyhound budget despite lockdownNo reduction in greyhound budget despite lockdown

Dollard: Greyhound racing must spring from trapsDollard: Greyhound racing must spring from traps

IGB spend €18k on PR to deal with fallout from RTÉ Investigates programmeIGB spend €18k on PR to deal with fallout from RTÉ Investigates programme

TOPIC: Greyhound

More in this Section

Simon Harris: People should wear face masks on public transport and in shopsSimon Harris: People should wear face masks on public transport and in shops

Eight more deaths from Covid-19 with eight new confirmed casesEight more deaths from Covid-19 with eight new confirmed cases

'I the man, created by God': Westmeath man jailed for contempt of court"I the man, created by God": Westmeath man jailed for contempt of court

Webinar hears Irish legal system 'not fit for purpose' in dealing with violence against womenWebinar hears Irish legal system 'not fit for purpose' in dealing with violence against women


Lifestyle

I ate a meal without using my hands or any utensils, like a dog, just to see what it was like. (Sloppy, as I expected,) writes Molly YoungMolly Young: Insanity can keep you sane during Covid-19 lockdown

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad days of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »