Questions raised over deployment of backup system after radar failure

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 01:18 PM

Update: Questions are being raised over the length of time it took for the Irish Aviation Authority to deploy a backup system after radar failure at Shannon and Cork airports yesterday evening.

A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the problem.

Philip Hughes from the IAA confirmed that an investigation is underway but until it is complete they have very little information to share

The question still remains over what actually happened to cause the radar to fail to create a major airspace blackout.

The IAA expressed its regret at any inconvenience caused by the closure of most of Ireland's airspace last night.

It says it put the safety of the aircraft and passengers first and is now investigating the cause of the technical issue and working to bring the system back online.

Earlier: Investigation underway into fault that caused closure of Irish airspace

An investigation has started into a technical issue that disrupted flights in Ireland last night.

There were cancellations from Shannon and Cork airports following the fault with the air traffic control (ATC) system in Shannon.

Inbound flights faced cancellation or delays of up to three hours when traffic flow was disrupted because of the fault.

A number of flights due to land at Shannon were diverted to Dublin Airport.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) confirmed the issue is with their Shannon based system and that their investigation is ongoing while services continue to be operated on back up systems.

It confirmed just before 11pm last night that flight restrictions had been lifted.

It said: “Earlier this evening a technical issue occurred with the Shannon ATC system. Flights to and from Shannon and Cork were affected by the restriction. Dublin was not affected.

“As part of planned contingency, the IAA moved to its back-up systems and the flight restrictions have been lifted.

“Traffic flows are now in the process of being restored to normal capacity. Flights are now operating again to and from Shannon and Cork.

“An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing. Intending passengers should check with their airlines.”

Cork Airport said on Twitter: “Flights have resumed @CorkAirport following activation of a back up system by the IAA.

Shannon Airport tweeted: “Thanks to all passengers for their patience & to all our colleagues for their help & support.”

- Press Association


