News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Questions need to be answered around how cervical smears were outsourced, says Sinn Féin

Dr Gabriel Scally.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 07:37 AM

Sinn Féin believes medical testing must be done in Ireland in order to ensure it is up to standard.

The Oireachtas Committee on Health is due to question Dr Gabriel Scally on his report on the Cervical Check review.

More than 200 women missed out on earlier intervention because of a delay in the detection of their cancer.

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly said it is time to take control of the tests by making sure they happen at home.

Ms O'Reilly said: "But I also want to hear from Dr Scally, whose views on the outsourcing and how we can chart a course back to repatriating that work into the state, because I believe the labs should be based in Ireland. I think that's the only way we can guaranteee control over where the tests go."

The party also said questions need to be answered about how the testing of Irish womens' cervical smears were outsourced.

Ms O'Reilly said the quality of testing had clearly suffered in a drive to save money.

READ MORE

Leaving Cert student had to sit exam three hours after appendix was removed

She said: "We know that the smear tests that were taken here in this State were taken to America, and we know that they were then re-outsorced to other labs in places like Honolulu.

"We know that there was no oversight by the HSE and I want to know that he (Dr Scally) has spoken to the people involved and that there is an understanding that that cannot happen again."

More on this topic

'Why are you waiting so long?': Cervical cancer survivor frustrated with wait for audit results

CervicalCheck group welcomes Cabinet decision approving tribunal

Women affected by CervicalCheck scandal to receive €20,000 each

Varadkar: I was wrong to say women affected by CervicalCheck would not have to go to court

CervicalCheckcervical cancercancersmearsTOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Accepting Eir broadband offer ‘would be illegal’

Bruton: I can’t save Cork mail centre from closure

Prison claims dominate justice whistleblowing

No winner of Lotto jackpot


Lifestyle

Tash Sultana wows Cork crowd with high energy performance

Zapping invaders? We’ll show you how

From cello strings to triangles West Cork Chamber Music Festival had it all

Learning Points: 'Help! I’m afraid my son is being led astray by bad friends'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

    • 18
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 41
    • 44
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »