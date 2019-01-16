NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Quarter of north Dublin children not getting meningitis C vaccine

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 07:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

One-in-four north Dublin children are not getting the vital meningitis C vaccine.

Three people have died and 11 people have been diagnosed with the lethal bug since Christmas Eve.

The Herald reports that the uptake of the vaccine to protect against meningitis C fell to 75 percent in north Dublin in recent years.

Other areas where the uptake is too low include Wicklow, Dublin west and south west, west Cork and Carlow-Kilkenny.

The figures are compiled by the disease watchdog the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The HSE is advising the public to remain vigilant regarding meningitis and reminded parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated.


