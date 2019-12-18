News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
QIH directors meet with Garda Commissioner to discuss criminal campaign against them

QIH director Kevin Lunney was assaulted leading to four people being charged last month.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 07:12 PM

The Garda Commissioner has met the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings this evening about the criminal campaign against them.

Four people were charged last month with the assault and false imprisonment of QIH director Kevin Lunney in Cavan and Fermanagh in September.

In a statement this evening, the directors say they're very encouraged by arrests over recent weeks.

They also welcome the scale of resources being applied to ensure the safety of QIH staff and their families.

“This evening we met and thanked Commissioner Harris and his colleagues for their very significant and continuing efforts to bring those responsible for criminality to justice," Liam McCaffery, CEO, QIH said.

"Our resolve to continue growing the business remains strong and has been greatly strengthened by the gardai’s efforts and by the support and goodwill of our staff, the community, our public representatives and business partners, for which we are extremely grateful.

“We remain committed to the business and community and look forward to the conclusion of the work being undertaken by the gardaí.”

