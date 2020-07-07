Q&A: What you need to know about the new Covid tracker smartphone app

Q. What is this app and why is there so much noise over it?





A. It’s the HSE’s much-delayed Covid tracker smartphone application, while the fanfare around it can be attributed to a massive public relations push on its behalf by politicians and the HSE since its launch on Monday evening. Whether that push was even needed is debatable given the more than 800,000 downloads in less than 24 hours, a truly staggering figure. The app is designed to notify a user if they’ve been in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19, thus aiding the contact tracing process and removing the anomaly of contacts unknown to a person from the equation.





Q. How do I access it?





A. It can be downloaded for free from either Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store for Android phones.





Q. What does it need to work?





A. A few basic permissions need to be enabled, while the HSE will request your phone number in order to facilitate a voice call should you come into close contact with a confirmed case of the virus, although this option can be ignored. Thereafter, Bluetooth needs to be enabled on a phone in order for the app’s contact tracing functionality to operate. On Android phones GPS location services must also be enabled.





Q. How does it work?





A. The app works by exchanging Bluetooth radio ‘handshakes’ with other devices. This creates a series of anonymised numeric keys for each of those interactions which smartphones then cross-reference with each other. If someone self-identifies on their own device that they have contracted the virus, the app will notify all other users denoted as close contacts of that person using the anonymised ‘handshakes’.





Q. Define close contact?





A. Fifteen minutes or more within two metres of another person is the definition, in theory. The HSE says that were 11 people to be standing within two metres of each other for that length of time, the app could be expected to identify and track nine of them. The app will remain working in the background regardless of whether or not someone chooses to close it.





Q. What else does it do?





A. The app also boasts a ‘symptom tracker’, which allows a user to tell it how they’re feeling on a daily basis, along with giving a generalised idea of their location. Roughly 300,000 of the 500,000 people who have downloaded the app to date have taken advantage of that option. It also provides daily Covid-19 information to users, while on a more dubious level the app will request permission to collect your usage metrics for “the purpose of improving it”.





Q. Does it need a certain amount of people to use it?





A. Yes, but no precise level has been placed on that figure. HSE chief executive Paul Reid says it is “60% of the target scope” of the app, which removes the issue of children under-16 (due to the digital age of consent) and older people (due to lower levels of tech literacy) not being able to use it.





Q. What about access issues?





A. There are some. The app will only work on Apple devices dating from the iPhone 6s to date, and Android devices running version 6.0 of that operating system to the present. This excludes hugely popular devices like the historic iPhone 5. Broadly speaking, any phone constructed in the past four years will be able to handle the app.





Q. Will this put an end to Covid?





A. Not by a long shot. It may, in tandem with other endeavours such as mask-wearing, aid in bringing more comfort to a society seeking to now live with small amounts of the virus rather than to eradicate it completely.





Q. How much has it cost the HSE?





A. The bill for its design and implementation was €850,000. A further €350,000-€400,000 per annum will be incurred in maintenance costs.





Q. Are there concerns over how it operates?





A. Yes, a lot of them. The two main bugbears are that Bluetooth technology is not competent for such contact tracking, a purpose for which it was never designed. Or in other words, the app may simply not work. This has led to organisations like the Irish Council of Civil Liberties dismissing the app as well-meaning but ineffective.





Q. Have such apps worked in other countries?





A. Not especially well, no.





Q. Is it infallible?





A. No. The HSE has acknowledged that the potential for false positives “absolutely” exists.