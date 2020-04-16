Q&A: Just how bad is the situation regarding nursing homes?

Noel Baker answers your questions:
The chief inspector of social services with the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), Mary Dunnion, said almost one-third of nursing homes have the Covid-19 virus.
Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, national lead for integrated care with the HSE, said she does not know for sure that all deaths from Covid-19 in nursing homes and care centres have been reported as such and that this will now be reviewed.
This is on foot of the tragic events at the Maryborough Centre in Portlaoise, where eight residents died from coronavirus in just three days, alongside the death of another resident.
No, they can be transferred.
Ms Dunnion, speaking on Morning Ireland said: “It is [possible to transfer them] and that does happen.”
She added: “There is no message to say they must stay in the nursing home.”
To an extent, it was — back in the first week of March, Nursing Homes Ireland brought in restrictions for 400 voluntary and private nursing homes so that no non-essential visits by children or groups would be allowed.
However, it is acknowledged that those in nursing homes are in community settings and are a particularly vulnerable group.
Ms Dunnion said the early testing and early results of those tests are vital for residents and staff at nursing homes, particularly to limit the extent to which healthcare workers in those facilities have to be absent from offering care because they are awaiting a result.
She also said additional resources are needed at a national level with regard to items such as PPE, oxygen, and palliative care requirements.
The major response to that issue was the deal struck between the various unions, including the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, and the HSE to redeploy healthcare workers into nursing homes.
In community healthcare organisation area 4 — Cork and Kerry — Dr Emer Ahern said clinical response teams have been formed — from primary and community healthcare settings — so people are effectively on call to respond to staffing needs in nursing homes and congregated settings.
Those regular inspections have had to be suspended so as to limit the level of exposure of staff and residents to Covid-19.
However, a Hiqa spokesperson said there has been no increase in the number of non-Covid 19-related notifications, complaints, and concerns to the authority.
Hiqa continues to monitor the care provided in designated centres for older people by conducting registration inspections, receiving mandatory notifications from providers, receiving risk-rating unsolicited information, supporting providers and staff of nursing homes via Hiqa’s Infection Prevention and Control Hub, and monitoring key areas of care and welfare regulations.