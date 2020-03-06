Q&A: HSE chief answers parent's questions after school's closure amid coronavirus fears

Microbiologist and disease expert Martin Cormican is HSE national lead for infection control and antimicrobial resistance. Here are some of the questions parents asked him at a meeting when their children’s school closed this week because of coronavirus fears.

If someone in my household is a contact and advised to stay at home, how safe is it for the rest of the family to go about as normal?

Experience so far shows the virus does not generally spread from a person who has the infection until the person starts to have symptoms. If they do shed the virus and give it to somebody in their house, that person is not going to shed the virus for a few days after that. It is reasonable for other people in the same house to

continue living their lives

as normal if the contact is well because the risk of taking the virus outside is so low.

Why don’t you just get all the contacts and test them and then you will know if they had an infection or not?

Testing contacts before they got sick can give false reassurances. The test works well for someone who has symptoms because usually, they have started to shed a lot of the virus. Before that, you may have the virus but the amount that’s coming out is so low that the test is not reliable.

What if someone in my house with a contact is already sick with something else. Are they at an increased risk?

They are probably no more likely to catch the infection but the consequences of catching the infection would be more serious. If it is practical they can live elsewhere for the 14 days. Public health does not recommend this as necessary but some people do decide to do this if they can.

But what if we take various vitamins and so on?

In times like this there are a lot of people who are going to sell you snake oil. A lot of the snake oil doesn’t work. HSE.ie is giving you the advice that we believe is the best advice we can give you and we are not trying to sell you anything. So be careful where you get your advice.

Can contacts in isolation go outside?

Yes. People can go for a run or walk outside if they avoid contact with other people and two people who are contacts in the same household can walk or kick a ball about together outside in a place away from other people. If the virus comes out of your nose while you are running around in the grass the chances of it surviving long enough on the grass, long enough for anyone to catch it, are so remote that we don’t think it is something we need to be concerned about.

Is there a risk for me if I live in a house with someone who is a contact?

Yes. But it is a risk most of us accept in terms of ordinary living, of living with our family. The risk can be greatly reduced by limiting social interaction, practising good personal hygiene, and keeping things clean.

How do we stop respiratory viruses spreading?

Learn how to clean your hands properly and keep them away from your face, eyes, nose and mouth. Respiratory viruses, like influenza and coronavirus, have to get onto mucous membranes — they can’t get through the skin.

