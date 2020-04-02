Q&A: How to claim the Covid-19 unemployment support benefits

Conall Ó Fátharta tackles the main questions about applying for Covid-19 unemployment payment
The best and easiest way to apply is online via MyWelfare.ie
If you are still being paid by your employer then, in most cases, you don’t have to do anything. The State is paying employers an after-tax subsidy of up to 70% of normal salary to keep workers on their payroll, even in situations where they have to cease trading.
You should claim the emergency COVID-19 payment from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection at mywelfare.ie
If you pay yourself as a PAYE worker through your payroll then you can apply for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme from the Revenue Commissioners.
If you don’t pay yourself as a PAYE worker then, subject to your trade ceasing temporarily and you are now fully unemployed, you should claim the emergency COVID-19 payment at MyWelfare.ie
The Department is reconciling its payment files with those of the Revenue Commissioners. Claims from people who are also being paid by their employer will be stopped automatically. In order to avoid any confusion, you should close your claim immediately.
Some social welfare customers can work as well as receive a social welfare payment — for example, carers, people with disabilities, lone parents and people in receipt of the Working Family Payment. If you fall into this category and you were working but have been laid-off temporarily without pay since 13 March, you should claim the emergency COVID- 19 payment.
No. The COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is only available to employees who have become fully unemployed due to the downturn in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and where they are not being paid by their employer.
The new emergency COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is payable to people who fulfil the criteria. There is no restriction on the number of hours the person has to have been working.
It is intended that all people claiming a COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment or in respect of whom a temporary wage subsidy is being claimed will be allocated social insurance contributions appropriate to their normal employment status. No person will lose out on entitlements due to a temporary loss of employment due to COVID-19.
If your employer continues to pay you, you don’t need to do anything. If your employer does not pay you should claim the Covid-19 Illness Benefit payment. This requires a certificate from your GP. You will also need to submit a claim form.
There is no need to do anything. You should not claim any COVID-19 payment. All existing social welfare payments continue and will be paid via your bank account or through the post office.
There is no need to do anything. If you are ill with COVID-19 the period of payment will last for so long as your GP certifies that you need to stay away from work and will cease automatically at the end of that period.