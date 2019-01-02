‘Pure luck’ no deaths in robbery

Gardaí have said it was “pure luck” that at least one of two workers shot during an armed robbery at a north Dublin takeaway on New Year’s Day was not killed.

The two employees, aged 38 and 28 and from Eastern Europe, underwent surgery and are in stable condition in hospital.

The incident took place at Mizzoni’s takeaway at Edenmore Shopping Centre in Raheny at around 12.20am.

Pictured are Garda Forensics at the scene this morning in Coolock, Dublin, where a shooting incident occurred at a food take away premises at the Edenmore Shopping Centre, Coolock. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie.

Gardaí from Coolock station responded speedily to the shooting and, based on intelligence, searched a nearby house, arresting a suspect and his juvenile son.

The man, aged 44, and his son, aged 16, were held on firearms offences under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Searches were continuing yesterday for the firearm used in the robbery.

Gardaí believe the gunman did not succeed in taking any cash.

READ MORE: Man arrested after Manchester stabbings detained under Mental Health Act

A garda source confirmed the 38-year-old worker was shot in the chest and that it was “pure luck” he was not killed as it missed the heart and major arteries.

The second worker received a gunshot injury to his abdomen.

“We could have been looking at one or even two deaths,” said the source.

Detectives will look to interview the victims once doctors at Beaumont Hospital give the all clear.

Gardaí said the gunman had entered the takeaway and threw a bag on the counter and told the staff to put cash in it.

Garda at Edenmore Shopping Centre where two men were shot as they worked at Mizzoni take away, Two men are being held by Garda in connection with the shooting. Photo Garrett White.

Sources said there did not appear to have been any tussle or altercation but that the gunman fired shots, hitting the two staff.

It is understood the local superintendent and inspector went to the station and that, based on intelligence, a search was carried out nearby on the home of a suspect.

The individual is known to gardaí and has previous convictions for robbery.

It is thought the 16-year-old would be released overnight. His father is most likely to be released too and a file will be sent to the DPP.

Garda experts conducted forensic and ballistic tests at the scene yesterday and are gathering CCTV footage.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any person with information to contact the incident room at Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.