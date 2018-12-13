Pupils return to schools after precautionary works

Pupils have been returning to one of the last two Dublin primary schools which were partially closed due to structural works.

They are among 22 schools built for the Department of Education by Western Building Systems where precautionary measures have taken place since difficulties emerged in October.

Classes began resuming a fortnight ago for most pupils who were taught elsewhere for several weeks while remediation work took place on the upper floors at St Luke’s National School in Tyrrellstown.

While infant classes have remained in place, eight classes with around 240 pupils and their teachers were accommodated in Le Chéile secondary school nearby, which had spare capacity. The final two class groups are expected to return to St Luke’s early next week.

Tyrrellstown Educate Together National School, on the same campus as St Luke’s, has been signed off as ready for 18 classes to return. However, the Department of Education expects they will not now do so until after the Christmas holidays.

The 500-plus children have been attending classes for several weeks at Hansfield Educate Together Secondary School.

Education Minister Joe McHugh visited the two Tyrrellstown primary schools yesterday and said their staff, pupils, parents and wider communities deserve huge credit for the way disruption has been minimised.