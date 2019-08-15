News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pupils in 36 primary schools to receive hot meals next month as part of project

File image.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 02:36 PM

More than 6,600 pupils in 36 primary schools will receive a hot meal at lunchtime next month.

Families will not be asked for additional contributions towards the meals and there will be vegetarian and vegan options.

Four Cork schools are included in the Hot School Meals Pilot Project - Scoil Mhuire Agus Eoin, Mayfield; Clogheen Mixed National School, Kerry Pike; Scoil Naisiunta Bun An Tsabhairne, Crosshaven; and Scoil Na mBraithre, Mitchelstown.

Other Munster-based schools selected are Scoil Mhuire, Brosna, Co Kerry, St John's Convent, Cathedral Place, Limerick, Scoil Na Mbraithre, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and Scoil Choill Mhic Thomaisin, Kilmacthomas, Waterford.

A similar hot meals' project at Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Inchicore, Dublin, has been running since the start of the year, with more than 250 pupils receiving the lunchtime hot meal.

The school will continue in the scheme along with the 36 new schools that have been selected for the pilot project that will cost €1m for 2019 and €2.5m in a full year.

Principal, Tonya Hanley, said the food arrives from their supplier just after midday and sixth class pupils help teachers to distribute the meals.

Ms Hanley, who was speaking on RTÉ radio, said the hot meal provision is “low maintenance” and the children have great energy in the afternoon:

There are a small proportion of children who might not otherwise get a hot meal during the day. There is a certain amount of food poverty in our community.

More than 500 schools applied to be included in the scheme that will be reviewed at the end of the next school year.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said that a mixture of urban and rural and DEIS and non-DEIS schools are included in the scheme: "I don't want to have a stigma associated with what is a very positive move. I want all our children to be treated equally."

Around 250,000 children benefitted from the €57.6m in funding provided last year to around 1,580 schools and organisations under the School Meals Programme.

More on this topic

‘Minuscule’ rare caterpillars hatched at Chester Zoo to be released in the wild‘Minuscule’ rare caterpillars hatched at Chester Zoo to be released in the wild

Man stabbed outside Home Office in central LondonMan stabbed outside Home Office in central London

Panda ultrasound hints cub is on the way at Berlin ZooPanda ultrasound hints cub is on the way at Berlin Zoo

Shooting of IRA man in 1972 was unjustified, coroner rulesShooting of IRA man in 1972 was unjustified, coroner rules

FoodProjectHot Meals

More in this Section

36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme

More students receive top A-level grade in Northern IrelandMore students receive top A-level grade in Northern Ireland

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in MalaysiaNora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

Dublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levelsDublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levels


Lifestyle

Populate your feed with these stylish, hunger-inducing, family-friendly accounts.The Instagrammers mixing food and parenting

It’s all about wildlife-watching, Tanzanian hitch-hiking, and temperatures of -56, as Luke Rix-Standing finds out.BBC presenter talks about the highs and lows of being a compulsive traveller

Think wallpaper’s too daunting or outdated? Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to get on board with one of decor’s boldest shifts.Roll up, Roll up: 6 wicked ways to wake up your rooms with wallpaper

Help and advice for keeping cavities at bay.As dentists call for sugar-free schools, here are 5 top tips for looking after your children’s teeth

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »