Pupils challenge expulsion over social media clip

By Ann O’Loughlin

Two teenage boys have launched a High Court challenge against their expulsion from school after they posted videos on social media of another pupil snorting a white powder substance in class.

Details of the incident, which the court heard involved the snorting of sugar, were published in the Irish Sun newspaper, the High Court heard.

Last month, the students, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were informed the secondary school board of management had decided they should be excluded from the secondary school they attend.

The board, which is due to formalise its decision later this month, found that the students had behaved in a manner that posed a serious threat to the good order and discipline of the school after a classmate asked them to record him ingesting the white powder.

The incident happened during the course of a lesson but was unknown to the teacher present.

The videos were posted on social media, but in the case of one of the students are not believed to have been seen by many people.

The school was made aware of the incident by one of the boy’s mothers, out of her concerns for the safety of her son and other students.

Lawyers representing the boys say the board’s decision represents a fundamental breach of fair procedures and constitutional justice and is disproportionate.

They contend the grounds for their expulsion fly in the face of common sense. The board also failed to take into account the fact the school principal recommended that the teens not be expelled.

It is also claimed the students were told to make statements without being warned the statements would be used against them in a disciplinary process and that they could be expelled.

At the High Court, counsel Barney Quirke appearing with Andrew Whelan for one of the pupils, said he was making the application because the student is due to sit his Leaving Certificate examinations next June.

Even if the appeal was successful, counsel said it could be well into the new year before the student could return to school, and a lot of valuable time would be lost.

Counsel said his client has special needs and has a good disciplinary record, which did not seem to be taken into account by the board.

Derek Shortall, for the second student, said his client’s action was brought on similar grounds to the other boy, although his client had some previous disciplinary matters, including a suspension for swearing.

The matter will return before the court tomorrow.