Pug found dumped in plastic bag in Meath

The five-week-old pug. Picture: Louise Walsh
By Louise Walsh
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 10:10 AM

A Dog Rescue Service is calling for harsher penalties for animal cruelty after a puppy was dumped in a plastic bag on a main street in Co Meath

The five-week-old Pug was hours away from death when a member of the public heard whining from the plastic bag on Flower Hill in Navan and went to investigate.

The emaciated pup is now with Coolronan Dog Rescue in Ballivor, where he is receiving treatment for worms and a possible leg injury.

Chris Kelly and Ramona Cunningham, who run the service are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything in the area around 10am on Saturday morning to contact them.

"We were on our way home from Mullingar after dropping a rescue dog to his new home when we got a call about a little pup dumped in a plastic bag in Navan," said Chris

Only for that lady who heard the dog whining, he'd be dead by now and no-one would be any the wiser.

"I'm sick to the back bone of cruelty in this country. Animal welfare in Ireland is a joke.

"This pup, we reckon, was dumped because it was the runt of the litter and it's that simple. We've seen it before of pups left in plastic bags and wheelie bins to die.

"In 2015, micro-chipping a dog became law and yet 95% of dogs who come to us are not micro-chipped. But it's hard to enforce

"If there were more convictions against people who dump dogs, horses and other animals, maybe they'd think twice," he concluded.

Chris and Ramona have been running Coolronan for the last 13 years and rescue an estimated 150 dogs a year.

