Pubs staying open are 'putting their livelihoods on line', Cork cllr warns

Independent Cork councillor Ken O'Flynn said he has seen too many pubs trading in Cork in the last week.

He said publicans' behaviour during the pandemic should be considered when their licence is up for renewal.

"I would be very hopeful that those rogue traders would realise they are putting their entire livelihoods on the line," Mr O'Flynn said.

"It [licence renewal] will come up in the next 12 months. I would imagine there will be a lot of objections from Gardaí who have been called to a number of Cork pubs trading late after hours," he said.

"I would imagine that there would be a lot of objections," the Independent Councillor added. "A lot of rogue traders will not be trading next year."

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Simon Harris said he will use emergency powers to shut down any pubs that keep trading if they do not shut voluntarily.

These comments follow Limerick TD Niall Collins' call this week for the public and publicans to "show some respect" and observe the Government's guidelines.

A number of pubs in Limerick had continued to open and serve drink, despite the Government's advice to close them.

Mr Collins said locals were "angry and annoyed" with the publicans' and patrons' actions "really putting people's lives at risk".

"I would call on the publicans and people who are frequenting these pubs to please show some respect for the local community and stop doing this," he added.

Pubs across the State have largely been closed since last Sunday, following a directive from the Health Minister.