Pubs calling for clear guidelines before Monday reopening

Pub owners are urging the Government to indicate as soon as possible if they can reopen on Monday.

Pubs who serve food were permitted to open on June 29, while others were forced to wait until Phase Four of the easing of restrictions.

The National Public Health Emergency has been discussing whether these remaining pubs can open on Monday as planned despite worries that social distancing measures were not being followed by other businesses which have reopened.

Many publicans are calling for guidance now so they can plan to open their doors again.

The two-meter social distancing rule adopted by the Government was a point of contention for many owners, saying reopening would not be feasible if they were forced to adhere to the rule.

Grogan's Bar in South William Street in Dublin will not reopen until the following week.

Spokesperson for the bar, Daniel Smith, says the existing guidelines for pubs already open aren't appropriate:

"The 105 minutes is geared toward a restaurant sort of environment, so we don't know if we are going to have to adhere to 105 minutes or what the social distancing requirements will be," says Mr Smith.

"We just didn't feel that we would have sufficient time to prepare adequately for Monday, to ensure the safety of our customers and our staff."