Publish alternative backstop plan, Simon Coveney urges Theresa May

The Government has urged British prime minister Theresa May to publish a previously secret alternative to last December’s Brexit backstop legal text in a bid to drag the EU-UK divorce talks back from the brink of disaster.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney called on Ms May to release the document as two

Irish

Irish ministers backed British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s commitment to seek a referendum re-run if told to at his party’s conference this week.

Speaking after Ms May revealed the existence of the alternative backstop legal text in her speech last Friday, Mr Coveney’s spokesperson said time is running out to resolve the dispute.

Urging Ms May to use the weeks before next month’s EU summit to reveal the still unpublished alternative plan for the North, Mr Coveney said the document must be made public now.

“Ms May [in her speech on Friday] said the UK has an alternative legal text for the backstop,” said Mr Coveney’s spokesperson.

“We have been asking for this since March, so we would now ask the UK team to bring it forward to the Barnier task force to negotiate.”

In a speech on Friday, Ms May referenced how Britain has “alternatives” to existing plans in relation to Brexit, a comment that was initially seen as relating to the post-Brexit transition period Chequers plan.

However, senior Irish Government sources said Ms May was in fact referring to an alternative March backstop legal text, the existence of which backroom EU and Irish officials have been aware of months.

The call to publish the previously secret plan came as two ministers backed Mr Corbyn’s statement that he would be “bound” to seek a Brexit referendum re-run if his party votes in favour of it at its annual party conference this week in Liverpool.

The policy change would be key to any future British general election, with rumours of a snap November Westminster election being roundly rejected by Downing St and Brexit secretary Dominic Raab yesterday.

The Irish Government’s official position is that a potential second Brexit referendum is an internal British matter, a position reiterated by Mr Coveney’s spokesperson last night.

However, Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath and junior minister for skills John Halligan told the Irish Examiner they both personally support calls for a referendum re-run and welcome Mr Corbyn’s potentially crucial policy switch.

Mr McGrath said: “I’m in favour of a second referendum, as the British public were misled. Brexit is bad for Britain and Ireland. There is nothing wrong with a second referendum.”

Mr Halligan added that a second vote will only happen if the EU shows Ms May more “respect”.

The latest developments will be raised with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Coveney when they attend the Nelson Mandela peace summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York later today.