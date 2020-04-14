Public warned to be careful when shopping online following ‘sophisticated’ Covid-19 fraud

Chief Supt Pat Lordan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has warned the public not to click on links on social media when shopping online.

He was commenting on a ‘sophisticated’ €15m Covid-19 fraud involving the German health authorities.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show, Chief Supt Lordan explained that the fraud occurred when German health authorities attempted to purchase face masks from a reputable website which was cloned.

We are seeing these scams every day of the week. Every issue provides an opportunity for criminals.

The public needs to be careful when shopping online, he warned. It is “quite difficult” to tell when a website is not real or fake.

He advised purchasers to look at the email address, phone numbers, where the website is hosted and where the bank account is located. If an address is given check it out on Google maps to see if it is a real address.

The web address for legitimate websites will commence with the letters https, he said. That s is for security, but he cautioned that some of the cloned websites have gotten very sophisticated and can now include that letter s.

“Some of them are getting very good. Consumers need to do their research, use search engines they have used before and trust. Do not click on links on social media which can bring them to bogus websites.”

An Irish man in Roscommon is being questioned as part of the international investigation into the financial scam.

Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and gardaí from Co Roscommon interviewed an Irish citizen on Friday, April 10th, over the suspected laundering of €1.5 million into an Irish bank account – an offence that carries a maximum prison term of 14 years.

The joint Irish, German and Dutch financial intelligence units investigation – supported by Interpol, Europol, Eurojust and national investigative authorities – was launched after German health authorities attempted to purchase 10 million face masks worth about €15 million from a cloned website, according to a statement released by gardaí on Tuesday.

Chief Supt Lordan said that gardaí in Roscommon had provided great assistance locally and the good news was that the majority of the money involved had been recovered and would be returned to the health authorities involved.

“The money frozen will be returned to the rightful owners. Almost all of it will be recovered,” he added.