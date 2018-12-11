NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Public warned about rental scam from person impersonating gardaí

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 02:09 PM

Gardaí have announced that they are aware of people receiving unsolicited emails from an individual claiming to be an "Inspector Andrew Cullen" of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

No such Garda member exists.

These emails are not official and appear to be part of a rental scam to deceive people into handing over deposits on properties, according to the Garda Press Office.

Anyone concerned about unsolicited emails or other correspondence received from An Garda Síochána, are encouraged to contact their local Garda Station to verify the authenticity of same.

An Garda Síochána don't ask people for any personal or banking information through email or over the phone.

Full advice in relation to rental scams from gardaí can be found here

File photo

- Digital Desk


