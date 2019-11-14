Public urged to stand up to far-right activists

The justice minister has directly appealed to the public to stand up to far-right activists trying to stir up anti-migrant sentiment.

Charlie Flanagan has told the Dáil he was “very disappointed” to see demonstrations outside premises due to house asylum seekers.

“I understand that those demonstrating may feel they are sending a message to the Government but I would ask them to be conscious that it is not only the Government who is listening.

“The women and girls that were to be given shelter on a temporary basis are also listening. Every person from a minority background in the country is listening.”

Mr Flanagan said: “Far-right anti-immigrant activists are also listening and looking for opportunities to incite fear and hatred — as far-right groups have done throughout history.”

The minister asked the public to speak up to show support for asylum seekers and the local communities that are being asked to welcome them.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said there is a “limited amount of information” around the asylum system and the international obligations this country has in relation to those seeking refuge.

He warned that those looking to “stir up trouble” often take advantage of this information vacuum.

Mr O’Callaghan said the application process must be made quicker as many asylum seekers are waiting long periods in unsuitable direct provision centres.

He said the Government needs to “up its game” and should begin to build specific accommodation instead of looking to hotels to house asylum seekers.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny, who received death threats after supporting plans to house asylum seekers in his constituency, said there are often legitimate concerns.