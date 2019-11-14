News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Public urged to stand up to far-right activists

Public urged to stand up to far-right activists
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The justice minister has directly appealed to the public to stand up to far-right activists trying to stir up anti-migrant sentiment.

Charlie Flanagan has told the Dáil he was “very disappointed” to see demonstrations outside premises due to house asylum seekers.

“I understand that those demonstrating may feel they are sending a message to the Government but I would ask them to be conscious that it is not only the Government who is listening.

“The women and girls that were to be given shelter on a temporary basis are also listening. Every person from a minority background in the country is listening.”

Mr Flanagan said: “Far-right anti-immigrant activists are also listening and looking for opportunities to incite fear and hatred — as far-right groups have done throughout history.”

The minister asked the public to speak up to show support for asylum seekers and the local communities that are being asked to welcome them.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said there is a “limited amount of information” around the asylum system and the international obligations this country has in relation to those seeking refuge.

He warned that those looking to “stir up trouble” often take advantage of this information vacuum.

Mr O’Callaghan said the application process must be made quicker as many asylum seekers are waiting long periods in unsuitable direct provision centres.

He said the Government needs to “up its game” and should begin to build specific accommodation instead of looking to hotels to house asylum seekers.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny, who received death threats after supporting plans to house asylum seekers in his constituency, said there are often legitimate concerns.

More on this topic

Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' as TD targets migrants in DáilGrealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' as TD targets migrants in Dáil

Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' following money transfers questionNoel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' following money transfers question

Shakhtar’s Taison sent off after reacting to alleged racist abuse in league gameShakhtar’s Taison sent off after reacting to alleged racist abuse in league game

Southgate: England players keen to move on from Bulgaria racism incidentSouthgate: England players keen to move on from Bulgaria racism incident


TOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Fears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patientsFears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patients

Man and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidentsMan and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidents

Paschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about NigeriaPaschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about Nigeria

Man to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in DroghedaMan to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in Drogheda


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fastion. By Paul McLachen.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »