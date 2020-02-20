Public urged to have a gander at plans for the Island of Geese

The first set of plans have been unveiled in Tralee for the 2.3 acre former Denny bacon factory site known as the Island of Geese at the western end of the town centre.

The site has been in use since medieval times and it was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group in 2016.

Last year saw the completion of the removal of the factory buildings. Only the old chimney stack now remains and this is set to be turned into a monument to Tralee’s once-great industrial past as a major milling and bacon- producing town.

The plans were drawn up by Kerry County Council after much public consultation. They include an office and retail block as well as a public realm space with an amphitheatre.

However, a row is emerging over a campaign to relocate the town’s courthouse from Ashe St to the Island of Geese.

The Office for Public Works (OPW) is assessing the site as a location for a modern court complex for Tralee. The 19th-century courthouse site is limited and challenging to modernise, the courts service has previously said.

The relocation of the courts to the Island of Geese is being backed by Tralee mayor Jim Finucane of Fine Gael.

Already, some Kerry cases have been relocated to Cork and Limerick because of limited jury room and other facilities. This trend is set to continue unless the town gets a new courthouse the mayor has warned.

However, newly elected Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, a solicitor, has campaigned for the historic building dating to 1835 on Ashe St to remain as the setting for the court. Mr Daly said it is entirely feasible to extend and do up the building.

He wants HSE and some council offices to relocate from the outskirts to the Island of Geese.

“We need to increase footfall in Tralee,” Mr Daly said.

Several retail and other businesses have closed in the town centre and business leaders highlighted the issue in the run-up to the election.

Meanwhile, the plans on display for the former Denny bacon factory include a three-storey office development with a retail/restaurant/café unit on the ground floor.

The original brick chimney stack is to be extended in height from 15m to 32m, it is proposed.

The design for the public realm, where musical, open markets and other events will take place includes paving, curved seating, and a shallow amphitheatre.

Permanent umbrellas will be installed, it is proposed, along with seating, public lighting, bicycles stands, and a play area for children.

The plans are on public display at County Council offices at Rathass and the former town council building at Prince’s Quay until this evening. The details will also be available on the council website, kerrycoco.ie.