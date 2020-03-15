Public urged to ‘cop on’ and help protect those most at risk

People need to “cop on” and help protect those most at risk of serious illness if they catch Covid-19, according to Age Action.

“This isn’t mid-term break; this is a public health emergency,” said its chief executive, Paddy Connolly.

“People need to cop on and understand the risk they are exposing their families and friends to, not to mention the healthcare workers who are on the frontline.”

Age Action and Active Retirement Ireland have called on the public to help protect older people and those with underlying health conditions.

Over the weekend there were reports on social media that some pubs were packed on Friday and Saturday night, despite a ban on indoor public gatherings of more than 100 people.

“We need to show intergenerational solidarity by acting responsibly in line with the Department of Health’s guidelines,” said Mr Connolly.

Chief executive of Active Retirement Ireland, Maureen Kavanagh, said they were appealing to everyone’s better nature.

“These are very trying times for older people, who are among the high risk categories of Covid-19 victims,” she said.

Alone, another organisation supporting older people, has been taking hundreds of calls every day on its Covid-19 national support line (0818 222 024) that was launched last week.

The organisation’s chief executive, Sean Moynihan, said they were working with the Department of Health and the HSE to be able to respond effectively to the needs of older people as the situation developed.

They would be ensuring that every older person had access to food, medication, fuel, daily contact, and any other support that might be needed.

“There are people who call us who have underlying health conditions and want to know what they should do,” he said.

The organisation, which has around 2,500 Garda-vetted volunteers, has also received calls from people who cannot go out as they are in high-risk categories.

Mr Moynihan said there were some older people who, up to now, had never considered themselves vulnerable and it was a hard adjustment for them to make.

“They have been active older people all of their lives and now, all of a sudden, they are having to think about themselves differently,” he said.

Mr Moynihan said organisations such as Alone were having to build systems quickly to reach out to vulnerable people.

“We will be a better country at the end of this if we can all learn to mind our people,” said Mr Moynihan.

The Asthma Society of Ireland has urged the HSE to issue specialised advice on respiratory illnesses in relation to the coronavirus.

“At the moment, the most important thing that people with asthma or COPD can do is ensure that their under-lying condition is well managed,” said its chief executive Sarah O’Connor.

