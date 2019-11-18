Public service pay costs to amount to 45% of Kerry CoCo's spending in 2020

Kerry County Council will spend more than €158m next year and public service pay costs will amount to €71.4m, or 45% of the total spend.

The annual budget meeting in Tralee was told there is to be no increase in rates. The meeting also heard how car parking was an increasing element of council revenue in Kerry.

The impact of national pay agreements between Government and the Unions and the roll back of FEMPI, the financial emergency measures, had resulted in an increase in payroll costs for all public sector workers, including local authority workers, Angela McAllen, director of finance, outlined.

Accounting for over 45% now of overall spend, payroll costs was now the single biggest expense element, ahead of operational costs, the meeting was told. Most of the increase will be paid by central Government.

Outlining the budget for various programmes, Ms McAllen said Government grants (almost €50m) and Commercial rates (€43m) make up the bulk of the council’s income, with local property tax this year bringing in over 15 million Euro.

However, among local income sources, car parking charges and fines are an increasingly important element of income for Kerry County Council. As well as additional car parking provision, “targeted car parking enforcement across the county,” would bring in €3.16m in 2020.

“Parking revenue is a critical source of local income for the council,” Ms McAllen said.