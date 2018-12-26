Public servants now allowed to stay in jobs until they are 70

Public servants who want to stay working until they turn 70 can now do so.

President Michael D. Higgins has signed a new bill into law, extending the retirement age in the public sector from 65 to 70.

Until now, public servants had to retire by 65, even though the age for qualifying for the State pension is 66.

Unions had campaigned for the extension, claiming some staff wanted to continue working past the age of 65.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe welcomed the change, saying: "The new compulsory retirement age of 70 reflects the fact that people are living longer, healthier lives and that many wish to remain at work for longer because they feel they have more to contribute to work and to society."