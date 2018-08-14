‘Public patients the losers’ in Sláintecare plan

Anaesthetists in one of Cork’s main hospitals have warned that the Government’s proposal to remove private practice from public hospitals would result in a deterioration in care to patients.

The Department of Anaesthesiology in the South Infirmary-Victoria University Hospital claims one of the key proposed changes of Sláintecare, the programme to reform the healthcare system, would have “significant, serious, long-term and unforeseen adverse effects” on its public patients.

South Infirmary-Victoria University Hospital

The department said some consultants had already signalled they would move fully into private practice if the measure was introduced.

In a submission to the independent review group established by Health Minister Simon Harris to analyse the impact of the separation of private practice from the public hospital system, the hospital’s anaesthesiology department said: “Public patients are the only losers in this misguided attempt to improve equity and access.”

It said it already delivered 45% more anaesthesia theatre hours than required under its contractual obligations.

This extra service is delivered free to the public health service because we are able to care for some private patients in these 45% extra hours,” said Dr Michael O’Sullivan, chairman of the hospital’s Department of Anaesthesiology.

Anaesthetists in the South Infirmary acknowledged that the removal of their ability to carry out private practice in the hospital would reduce their income.

In order to maintain our livelihood, a number of consultants have indicated that they would leave the public-only hospital entirely, while the remainder have said they will expect compensation and new contracts to allow them to work off-site,” said Dr O’Sullivan.

He claimed his department would be unable to recruit highly qualified consultants as candidates would be “enticed by an earning potential two to three times greater in full-time, private practice or abroad”.

As examples of the effect of recent changes to the working terms and conditions of consultants in the South Infirmary, Dr O’Sullivan said one of four radiologists had left to work in a private hospital, while three out of eight orthopaedic surgeons and one out of five plastic surgeons had changed to a contract which allowed them to treat fee-paying patients in off-site private hospitals. Difficulty was also encountered in recruiting candidates to fill a number of vacant consultancy positions, he added.

Dr O’Sullivan said anaesthetists did not believe funding would be provided to replace income which would be lost to the South Infirmary if private practice was removed from the hospital.

“The reality is that removal of private practice will require a significant decision by our consultants on whether to stay in the public system or leave,” he said, adding that the recent experience of An Garda Síochána had shown the catastrophic outcomes which could result from the loss of senior people from an organisation.