Public ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centre

The Skellig Star Hotel in Cahirciveen, used as a Direct Provision centre amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
By Anne Lucey
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Protests against the Government's handling of the Direct Provision centre in Caherciveen will be held outside government buildings in the county this week.

More than 100 residents were transferred to a new direct provision centre established at the Skellig Star Hotel in the centre of Cahersiveen in March, during the pandemic.

Over 25 people later tested positive for Covid-19. The the first case was within a day of arrival. However, the community was not informed by the HSE or the Department of Justice of any outbreak until much later.

Chairman of the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance, Jack Fitzpatrick said a demonstration outside the legal aid board offices, an arm of the Department of Justice in Cahersiveen, will take place tomorrow at 8am.

This will likely be followed later in the week with a demonstration in the department’s larger garda payroll offices in Killarney.

“It is very serious for our democracy when the highest department in the land blatantly misleads the public and the Dail,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

He was referring to the claim to the Dail Covid-19 Committee by Kerry TD Norma Foley, that she had seen a letter from the Skellig Star to the Department of Justice confirming a suspected case of Covid-19 as early as March 20th, the day after the person arrived in Kerry from Dublin.

“This timeline proves unequivocally that Covid-19 was transported by bus on the 18th and 19th of March to the Skellig Star and the community of Cahersiveen,” Ms Foley said.

The Skellig Star was not fit for purpose as a direct provision centre, Mr Fitzpatrick also said and the community and those residing there want it closed.

He confirmed that the American News Channel CNN has made contact with the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance through its London office outlining plans to travel to the town to cover the story.

Meanwhile, dozens of people including asylum seekers in the town took part in a Black Lives Matter march on Saturday.

