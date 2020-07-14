News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Public health officials to confirm if all pubs can reopen next week

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn. File photograph
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 07:36 AM

The full reopening of pubs and how to limit the number of tourists travelling into the Republic will be discussed by public health officials later.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet on Tuesday morning to confirm if all licensed premises will still reopen next Monday. Pubs and bars without a license to serve food have been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in mid-March.

On Monday evening, the acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said it is too early to say if pubs will be given the go-ahead to reopen next week.

"The hospital side of this is stable at the moment, but almost always an issue in hospitals or critical care units would lag behind an increase in [Covid-19] cases," he said.

"At the first instance we're looking every day at the increase in cases. We're looking at the profile of those cases, [and if] we can say where they're coming from."

Padraic Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, urged for clarity about whether pubs can open next week.

"There's not actually a full week to go because pubs need to order stock, they need to engage with their employees. They need to put procedures in place, and what's going on at the minute is an absolute insult to publicans and the sector," he said.

"I think pubs should be told today that now is the time and go and get your house in order to start up next Monday."

No new Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the Republic on Monday, while 11 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

