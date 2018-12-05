Public health concerns cited in Bord Pleanala inspector's report on Skibbereen plastics factory

An inspector who recommended An Bord Pleanala turn down planning permission for a plastics factory in West Cork had believed not enough information had been provided to prove “public health would be safeguarded”.

Despite strong opposition in the immediate Skibbereen area and the region, generally, the appeals' board had upheld Cork County Council’s approval for Daly Products Ltd to build a 4,800 sq/m thermoplastics treatment facility on rezoned former IDA land on the town's Baltimore road.

The report, by the board's inspector Hugh Morrison, was published on An Bord Pleanala’s website yesterday.

Skibbereen Main St

The board, it showed, ruled against the inspector's recommendation.

A total of 39 residents had, in January last, appealed Cork County Council’s planning permission and had formed a campaign group called Save Our Skibbereen (SOS).

Mr Morrison’s report, meanwhile, concluded the plastics factory cannot, in his opinion, be described as “light industrial” use and planning permission should not be granted.

The site was rezoned from green belt to business use in 2015, reportedly to accommodate the factory application.

The inspector’s report states the absence of information, provided by the company, on potential pollutants is “highly unsatisfactory”.

It noted:

“Absence of specific information on potential air pollutants and a relevant assessment of the same precludes the applicant from demonstrating that public health would be safeguarded.”

Cork County Council environment directorate yesterday said it would be responsible for monitoring air emissions and wastewater from the factory, but did not provide specific details.“The environment directorate of the council will undertake an assessment of what monitoring, inspection and/or licensing regime is required after a final planning decision is made,” a council spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, SOS chairman Brendan McCarthy said An Bord Pleanala’s response to their inspector’s report was “sickening” and left many unanswered questions. “We are extremely disappointed and sickened that the inspector, who went through all of the files, visited the site and compiled a detailed report, recommended permission be refused and that the board over-ruled his recommendation,” he said.

The campaign group hope to seek a judicial review of the planning board’s decision.

Bord Pleanala said it was “satisfied the proposed development would be compatible with the zoning objective for the site and the existing pattern of development in the area”.

The board attached 19 conditions to the planning approval, including the installation of “appropriate water pollution protection infrastructure” to protect the River Ilen and nearby Roaringwater Bay, a special area of conservation, from plastic pollution.