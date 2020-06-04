Public health advisers open to speeding up coronavirus lockdown exit

The Government’s key public health advisers have been open to considering steps to quicken Ireland’s lockdown exit plan, the chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan was commenting after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government had made some proposals to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on potentially fast-tracking some measures.

Mr Varadkar said ministers were suggesting moving steps originally planned for later phases in the plan to earlier phases.

Ireland is due to move to phase two of the five-phase plan on Monday.

Face coverings are recommended for spaces such as public transport and supermarkets where keeping a strict COVID-19 2m social distance may be difficult or impossible. Wash your hands before you put it on. Ensure it covers your mouth AND nose. Do not touch it while you wear it.

The Government is expected to confirm that step on Friday after the receipt of a formal recommendation from the NPHET, which Dr Holohan chairs.

Mr Varadkar’s comments in the Dail on Thursday raise the prospect of some additional relaxations being permitted on Monday than those originally set out.

That could pave the way for more shops and facilities to reopen.

At the daily NPHET media briefing on Thursday, Dr Holohan said Ireland’s road map out of lockdown was not a “rigid constitution” and rather a “broad framework”.

He said he was aware of the calls from various sectors of the economy and wider society to speed up the plan.

“I am aware obviously of those calls in various different sectors and we understand them,” he said.

“Our assessments of all these things are based on public health considerations.

“I’d like to think on an ongoing basis that we’re open to the possibility that where evidence and experience in other countries suggests we should make changes that we would make those changes. “We’ve given consideration to all of that and we make that advice available to government and government is going to consider that and make clear what it’s response to that will be tomorrow.” (PA Graphics)

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 1,664 on Thursday, after a further five deaths were announced.

There were 38 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the total since the outbreak began to 25,142.

On Thursday, Health minister Simon Harris told the Dail the reproduction rate of the virus – the number of people an infected person infects – had risen slightly to between 0.4 to 0.7.

“This is a key metric and we need to keep the reproduction number below one,” he said.

“While we may have seen a slight increase in the R number, it still remains below one and we are still as a country suppressing the growth of the virus.”

Meanwhile, Dr Holohan expressed concern at the number of house parties that were happening during lockdown.

“House parties are being organised with abandon, it seems to me, as though we weren’t in the midst of a pandemic,” he said.

“So that’s a continuing cause for concern irrespective almost of the phase that we’re in.”

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said the Government hoped to bring some measures currently in phase four up to phase three and some steps in phase three up to phase two.

“NPHET is considering the proposals and Government will make a decision on that on Friday morning and inform the public of the decision on Friday afternoon,” he said.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has accused the Government of “settling into a quite rigid” approach to deciding on changes and steps in the road map.

He also said that some people in communities are breaking restrictions.

“There is simply no doubt that compliance is fraying – and the biggest problem with this is that it is highly divisive,” he told the Dail.

“The majority continue to fully respect the guidelines and the tension between those who ignore the guidelines and those who feel a threat to their health cannot be ignored.

“The spirit of being in this together can only be protected if we get everyone back on the same agenda.”

Mr Harris warned against speeding up the road map too quickly, adding: “After so many weeks of hardship and sacrifice, I am conscious that we have a strong wish to leave this virus behind and move to better times. I’m also conscious of the reality we live in.

“While the progress we have made has allowed us to re-open the country, we must absolutely remain cautious and clear sighted about where we are.

“We have successfully interrupted the transmission of this disease but it has not gone away – it has not be eliminated and it is still here and still with us.”

When it comes to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment: It will be extended for months, not weeks. Nobody who was working full time before Covid will see their PUP cut. If you were working part-time, weekly payments will still be more than you were earning before the Pandemic.

In other developments on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said the pandemic unemployment payment will be extended for months, not weeks.

The €350 weekly payment was introduced in March and was due to expire in June.

The payment will be extended, but the amount paid to part-time workers will be cut.

The Taoiseach said he hoped non-essential air travel can resume between Ireland and other countries, but it would be weeks away.

Mr Varadkar said: “I hope that as the world returns to a new normality, we will see international air travel resume between air bridges with countries that have suppressed the virus to the similar extent as us.

“With air bridges we can lift travel requirements if people are flying to or from another country where the virus has been successfully suppressed.

“This however is some weeks away and it is far too soon for anyone to book their holiday, but summer is not yet lost.”

Dr Holohan said NPHET’s position remained that people should still not be planning holidays.

The CMO also said there were no plans to make facemasks on public transport in Ireland compulsory, following the move to do so in England.