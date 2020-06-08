Public guidance on social distancing to be issued to hospitality sector in next week or two, Harris says

Public health guidance in the hospitality sector on physical distancing will be reviewed over the next week or two, the Health Minister has said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Simon Harris said that while NPHET guidance remained that people should keep two metres from one another, this may not be possible in some settings, such as in the hospitality sector.

The issue will be reviewed by NPHET over the next week to two weeks, Mr Harris said, but he cautioned the decision would be led by public health advice, not lobbying.

“We need to do this in a public health led way, not by ‘he who shouts loudest.’

A number of cabinet ministers have asked that the guidance be reduced to either one and a half or one metre, a move which restaurants have described as being a "game-changer" for their businesses.

Mr Harris said that he was happy with the pace at which the country was reopening as Ireland enters what Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called "Phase 2-plus" today.

"What looks slow today, looks prudent in a few weeks. We are showing that we are willing to adapt. We are looking at the remaining phases and how best to sequence.

“We may be able to get the summer back.”

The Minister defended the government’s timing on the reopening of schools saying that the safety of children had been a priority, adding that creches could also only open when it was safe to do so.