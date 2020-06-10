Public asked not to visit Shannon Airport as world's largest aircraft delivers PPE

The director of operations at Shannon Airport Niall Maloney has called on the public not to come to the airport this afternoon to view the world’s largest aircraft as it delivers essential PPE from China.

Mr Maloney told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that this is the fourth time that the Antonov AN-225 aircraft has landed at Shannon airport and that the last time 3,000 people turned out to see it.

He urged people to track its journey online instead.

Shannon Airport has longest runway in the country, he said.

“It has really been a challenge over the last 10 weeks to be operational, but we really wanted to play our part in the Covid pandemic response by being open for cargo aircraft.

“The Antonov AN-225 is the largest commercial flying aircraft in the world, it is a 640 tonne beast of an aircraft, it is equivalent of nine 737s together, the same weight.”

Mr Maloney described the aircraft as “a fantastic feat of aeronautical engineering”.

It is currently en route from China carrying essential PPE. It took off from Baku in Azerbaijan earlier this morning and will stop to refuel in Leipzig before arriving in Shannon at 2.10pm.

“The most important part is it is bringing PPE into Ireland, it has 900,000 surgical gowns and other equipment on board, our contribution is by being open and allowing it to land, because it could not land in any other airport in the country,” explained Mr Maloney.

The aircraft was designed in the mid-1980s in the former Soviet Union, now it is a Ukrainian owned aircraft, he added.

“When it was part of the Russian space programme it lost its way, it was in mothballs for eight years, then in the 1990s it came back as a commercial plane.

“This will be its fourth visit, the last three were transit flights - it was stopping for fuel, it can carry 90,000 gallons of fuel.”

Mr Maloney said that the aircraft can carry 250 tonnes of payload which is equivalent of 52 large African elephants.

Cloud cover might make viewing of the aircraft as it lands difficult, but people “will definitely hear it” he said.

“We are asking people not to come to the airport, they can track on the internet.

“We’re all in this together, we are trying to make a difference.”