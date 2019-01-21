NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 10:49 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man in Cork.

Owen Hosford, aged 41, was last seen when leaving his house in Douglas this morning at 7:40am.

He was driving a black Kia Picanto, with a 10-C registration plate.

He is described as five foot one in height, of stocky build, with short brown hair and blue/green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and tanned running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Togher on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


Related Articles

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Missing person appeal for 33-year-old Dublin woman

Concern for Irish man last seen in Kuala Lumpar on New Year's Day

More in this Section

Tragedy as second man killed in tree-cutting incident in a week

14-year-old girl missing in Dublin

Man charged over hijacking bus

Business leaders and bishop speak out against bombing of Derry courthouse


Lifestyle

As Joe Wicks begins to wean daughter Indie: 5 ways to make weaning more fun

8 things to consider before a drastic hair colour change like Emma Stone

As David Beckham shares Harper’s cooking skills, 10 ways to get back in the kitchen with the kids

Irish Examiner journalist Ann O'Loughlin launches fourth Novel My Mother's Daughter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »