Pub openings to remain under review, Taoiseach confirms

The reopening of the majority of pubs will be "kept under review" until July 20, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheál Martin said that the reopening of "wet" pubs, those which do not serve food, is not guaranteed to happen as planned on July 20 and will be subject to public health advice. Mr Martin said that some of the scenes witnessed at the weekend were "worrying", but said that the vast majority of pubs across the country had adhered to the guidelines around distancing and length of stay.

"Those that are complying never make the headlines or get the social media attention. However, it was a challenging weekend and there were difficulties in a number of areas in terms of social distancing not being respected or adhered to or the selling of alcohol for takeaway purposes where essentially it wasn't takeaway.

"What we are saying to the industry - and to be fair to the industry, they've responded and do get it - is that we need to be very, very focused on making sure that the rules are applied.

"We will be keeping it all under review until July 20 and the introduction of Phase Four. But nothing can be guaranteed. If this behaviour is to continue, we will have to seriously review it."

Mr Martin said that he wants pubs to open safely on July 20, but that he "can't be blind to what's going on" and called for "social responsibility" to ensure that happens.

We are keeping it under review, just as everything to do with Covid-19 is kept under review.

Mr Martin was speaking after the government extended the advice against non-essential international travel until July 20.

Mr Martin said that the country would adopt a "cautious approach" to international travel so as "not to undo the good work which has been done" in fighting Covid-19.

"We need to keep the virus suppressed if we are to continue to reopen our country."

Mr Martin said that the government would not publish the so-called "green list" of countries which are safe to travel to before July 20. Mr Martin said that this list would be reviewed every two weeks going forward. However, he said that it was the government's place to give public health advice, saying that advertising from the likes of Ryanair occasionally undermined that message. Mr Martin said that the government would continue to engage with "stakeholders in a constructive relationship", but said the government would give advice on public health.

He said advertisements that suggested people should travel to EU countries undermined the government "to a certain extent".

It is contrary to the advice. Many people pay heed to that advice. The reason we're making this decision today is to protect people.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that if an Irish person travels to a country which is on the "green list" but which experiences a spike in cases, they will then have to self isolate for 14 days on returning to the country. However, he said that the Irish state would continue to assist people who do get stranded.

"We have a very extensive consular network that has helped thousands of elections get home at different times during the pandemic and that will be there in the future as well in the event of a second wave."

Mr Martin also confirmed that the Covid-19 contact tracing app will be launched tomorrow. Health Minsiter Stephen Donnelly said that "every single person can play an extra part" in fighting the virus by downloading the app.

"It could be, hopefully will be, a really powerful part of the toolkit in fighting this disease.

“It allows every single person to play an extra part. It will allow us to get on with contact tracing in a matter of hours, it will allow people who have the app to completely control their own data, there will be no centralisation of data."