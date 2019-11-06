Psychologist warns people with psoriasis can also experience anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation

Thousands of people with psoriasis can experience anxiety, depression, feelings of isolation and low-self-esteem, a clinical psychologist has warned, adding that the skin condition can also impact on relationships, lifestyle, activities and even a sufferer’s choice of clothing.

The warning about the emotional effects of the chronic skin condition believed to affect some 83,000 people in Ireland, came at the launch of a new campaign and website. Psoriasis causes patches of dry, red skin covered in silver scales, and can be itchy and sore - but it also has profound invisible effects.

“Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition but we know from Irish and UK data that it can bring with it a significant psychological burden, and that it can impact in many different ways,” said Dr Eddie Murphy Clinical Psychologist and Adjunct Associate Professor at the UCD School of Psychology.

“This skin condition is not skin-deep,” he said, adding that it has been found to impact on patients’ self-image, their self-esteem and their sense of well-being.

Research shows that large numbers of patients felt embarrassed by their psoriasis, were the target of negative comments that their skin made them want to hide and that it had a negative impact on their love lives. Up to 32% suffered from depression and up to 10% reported having suicidal thoughts.

“Individuals with psoriasis can experience depression and anxiety and low mood,” said Dr Murphy, adding that the condition can impact a patient’s confidence about entering a relationship.

He was speaking at the launch of the #AskHowIFeel campaign created by pharmaceutical firm Novartis and the Irish Skin Foundation, which includes AskHowIFeel.ie, a forum for support and advice videos for people living with psoriasis.

“People can have the desire to have a relationship but psoriasis can hold them back in terms of their self-image,” said Dr Murphy.

The condition he says, leaves a person feeling less physically and sexually attractive and can lead to a feeling of isolation and loneliness which in turn can result in a lowering of mood.

The emotional component of psoriasis can include self-consciousness, embarrassment, anger, frustration, a feeling of stigmatisation - and it can impact on your choice of clothing and choice of activities.

Kilkenny woman Caroline Irwin, 59, who has had psoriasis for some 50 years - she was diagnosed at age nine - said the condition had a “huge emotional effect” on her for many years.

“I covered it up," she said.

My psoriasis covered my whole body by the time I was 13. I wore long sleeves and pants. I never learned to swim. I never did sports and I never tried on clothes in shops because of embarrassment around the condition.

She added that on three occasions she was hospitalised for up to eight weeks because of dehydration and high temperatures related to the condition.

Currently on a successful form of treatment, she says that last summer she wore swimwear for the first time in her life, and recently had her ears pierced.

*Caroline Irwin and Dr Eddie Murphy will appear at the Irish Skin Foundation’s upcoming information event SkinSideOut, a first-of-its-kind skin health event open to all those struggling to manage the challenges of living with skin conditions which takes place at Science Gallery on November 16.

- For more information and to register for the event visit AskHowIFeel.ie/Events.