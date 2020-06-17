Psychiatrists warn of need to flatten mental health curve and report increases in referrals and relapses

A mental health curve has emerged since the Covid-19 pandemic and needs to be flattened, psychiatrists have warned.

There have been worrying increases in referrals, urgent and acute presentations and relapses as restrictions have begun to ease.

More than one-in-three (35%) consultant psychiatrists surveyed saw an increase in emergency referrals and half found that the number of patients experiencing a relapse in their mental health had increased.

The findings are from a survey of consultant psychiatrists from the College of Psychiatrists in Ireland.

College president, Dr William Flannery, said a major concern among consultant psychiatrists is the impact of a surge in mental illness on an already overburdened and underdeveloped mental health service.

“This mental health curve arising needs to be urgently addressed and flattened by the incoming government with a national multi-sectorial task-force, clear leadership and a doubling of the funding to mental health services,” he said.

He believes psychiatrists are now seeing the aftermath of the initial Covid-19 response with people feeling depressed and anxious, with some developing psychotic symptoms.

Most of the consultant psychiatrists (59%) who took part in the survey believe demand for inpatient beds increased in the past month compared to the first month of the lockdown.

Almost three-quarters (72%) point to an increase in the number of new referrals to secondary mental health services in the past month compared to the first month of lockdown.

More than a third (35%) believe that the number of referrals is even greater than in the period before the public health restrictions were imposed.

About 80% of consultants believe social isolation and reduced access to face-to-face secondary mental health supports are partly responsible for the number of emergency presentations.

Also blamed is the reduced access to local counselling supports and general practitioners, abuse/neglect in the home environment and increased reliance on drugs/alcohol.

The impact of school closure was also highlighted as a significant stressor.

There was a swell in presentations across the range of mental disorders in the past month compared to the first month of the lockdown.

Of the disorders mentioned 64% of consultants reported an increase in self-harm or suicidal ideations, 57% in new-onset depression and 79% in generalised anxiety, with many reporting increased complexity in presentations.

With Covid-19 has come the widespread rollout of patient assessment using telepsychiatry methods but most consultants (67%) believe they are ill-equipped to conduct some, most, or all of their duties from an IT perspective.