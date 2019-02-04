Psychiatric Nurses Association escalates strike action

The Psychiatric Nurses Association has announced an escalation of its industrial action to include 24-hour bans on overtime.

The 24-hour bans will take place on Wednesday and Thursday to include overnight rosters, while a daytime ban on overtime remains in place for tomorrow.

The action will apply to adult mental health services.

The PNA says the absence of any meaningful engagement from the Government on the recruitment and retention crisis in nursing is why the industrial action is going ahead.