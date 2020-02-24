Psychiatric nurse who stole several thousand euro from four patients has registration cancelled

A psychiatric nurse who stole money from four patients has had her registration cancelled by the president of the High Court over findings of professional misconduct.

The court heard that between 2012 and 2014 the woman, who worked as a psychiatric nurse for almost 20 years, took amounts totaling several thousand euro from the bank accounts of four users of a mental health service.

The monies were withdrawn on several occasions in amounts ranging from approximately €100 to €900 without the consent of the service users.

The woman was also found to have retained the monies for her own use and benefit.

The application to have the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, struck off the register was made by Dean Kelly Bl on behalf of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMB) today.

The application, which was heard by High Court President Mr Justice Peter Kelly, was not opposed.

Counsel told the court that following an investigation by the NMB's Fitness to Practice Committee, the nurse was found guilty of professional misconduct and non-complinace with the NMB's code of professional conduct in respect of the allegations against her.

The NMB determined that while the woman had shown insight, regret, and remorse for her actions, and had repaid the monies, that her registration should be cancelled.

However while her actions were deemed to be serious, the NMB determined that her name should not be publicly disclosed.

Confirming the Board's decision, Mr Justice Kelly said the nurse's conduct against vulnerable service users with psychiatric difficulties was such that her registration should be cancelled.

"Enormous trust" is placed in members of the nursing profession, the judge said, adding that in this case the trust had been breached.