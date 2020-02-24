News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Psychiatric nurse who stole several thousand euro from four patients has registration cancelled

Psychiatric nurse who stole several thousand euro from four patients has registration cancelled
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 04:27 PM

A psychiatric nurse who stole money from four patients has had her registration cancelled by the president of the High Court over findings of professional misconduct.

The court heard that between 2012 and 2014 the woman, who worked as a psychiatric nurse for almost 20 years, took amounts totaling several thousand euro from the bank accounts of four users of a mental health service.

The monies were withdrawn on several occasions in amounts ranging from approximately €100 to €900 without the consent of the service users.

The woman was also found to have retained the monies for her own use and benefit.

The application to have the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, struck off the register was made by Dean Kelly Bl on behalf of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMB) today.

The application, which was heard by High Court President Mr Justice Peter Kelly, was not opposed.

Counsel told the court that following an investigation by the NMB's Fitness to Practice Committee, the nurse was found guilty of professional misconduct and non-complinace with the NMB's code of professional conduct in respect of the allegations against her.

The NMB determined that while the woman had shown insight, regret, and remorse for her actions, and had repaid the monies, that her registration should be cancelled.

However while her actions were deemed to be serious, the NMB determined that her name should not be publicly disclosed.

Confirming the Board's decision, Mr Justice Kelly said the nurse's conduct against vulnerable service users with psychiatric difficulties was such that her registration should be cancelled.

"Enormous trust" is placed in members of the nursing profession, the judge said, adding that in this case the trust had been breached.

READ MORE

Inquest hears staff had difficulty inserting tube to help newborn to breathe

More on this topic

'I feel I will never be happy again' - Teenager jailed for rape and attempted rape of younger siblings'I feel I will never be happy again' - Teenager jailed for rape and attempted rape of younger siblings

'Outspoken' hospital consultant challenges his dismissal by HSE'Outspoken' hospital consultant challenges his dismissal by HSE

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Ex-partner of man jailed for assault still has nightmares about rape in burning home as child screamedEx-partner of man jailed for assault still has nightmares about rape in burning home as child screamed


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Taoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rainTaoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Gardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from CorkGardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from Cork

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back


Lifestyle

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »