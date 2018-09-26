PSNI warn of scam from people claiming to be from a bank

Police in the North are warning the public after close to 60 reports of attempted fraud on Monday.

People reported attempts had been made to scam people out of money in three counties.

The PSNI have said they received 58 reports from people in counties Antrim, Down and Armagh after attempts had been made to scam them out of money and trick them into making a bogus payment on Monday.

The majority of the reports were from people claiming to represent UK Revenue and Customs. The others included cold callers, from people claiming to be from a bank.

According to police one victim was scammed out of money.

In some cases, phone calls and automated voicemail messages were received threatening people with arrest if they did not pay taxes they owe.

Anyone in the North who has received a call, email or text is being urged to contact the PSNI.