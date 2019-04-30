NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

PSNI to patrol areas vulnerable to ATM attack tonight

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 06:36 PM

Police in the North say the threat of more attacks on ATM machines is very real.

PSNI officers are to patrol areas vulnerable to an attack tonight after two cash machines were stolen in Antrim last night.

A 26-year-old and a 31-year-old man remain in custody after the robbery.

In a statement, the PSNI is reminding anyone with heavy plant machinery to take every possible step to secure and immobilise them.

They say they are aware a number of gangs are carrying out the attacks on ATMs and investigating the robberies remains a key priority.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Shields said: "I want to remind anyone who owns or uses heavy plant machinery to take every possible step to secure and immobilise them.

"If criminals cannot steal diggers, they cannot tear out ATMs.

"This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out.

"This morning’s arrests demonstrate how the community and police can successfully work together to tackle crime. However, this does not mean we will be complacent as we recognise there are a number of gangs carrying out these attacks on ATMs and the threat of more thefts is very real.

"We will continue to do all we can to catch those responsible. Tonight again we will have local police patrolling areas which could be vulnerable to an attack and detectives remain dedicated to investigating the thefts that have taken place. I assure you this remains a key priority for police."

READ MORE

Two arrested following ATM theft in Antrim

More on this topic

Family of five in Derry escapes harm after car set alight outside their home

PSNI appeal for information after fire destroys nine cars

Man killed, two women seriously injured in crash

Arrest after security alerts see homes evacuated in Derry

More in this Section

Ana Kriegel murder trial: Prosecution says case against first boy relies on 'compelling' forensic evidence

Judge approves €3m settlement for child with cerebral palsy

Gardaí investigating after alleged assault in Drogheda

Gardaí reject claims by Justice Minister that force is adequately resourced


Lifestyle

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

Spotlight on shiraz: 8 things you need to know about this hugely popular grape

Keanu Reeves is the new face of Saint Laurent – here are some of the stylish people he’s joining

Everything that happened at Dior’s star-studded Cruise fashion show in Morocco

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »