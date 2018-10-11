Home»Breaking News»ireland

PSNI rule out suspicious circumstances after body found on Co Down beach

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 04:17 PM

An appeal has been launched to discover the identity of a man who was found dead on a beach in Co Down.

The PSNI say they do not believe there are suspicious circumstances around the death.

However, they have issued an appeal to the public to help to identify the man.

The body was discovered by a member of the public at around 5am on Thursday on a  beach in Newcastle, Co Down.

A police investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Bell has described the man as a white male, aged between 50-70 and wearing a white Ballybunion Golf Club polo shirt.

“We have carried out a number of inquiries at the scene and in the general Newcastle area today and at this stage we do not believe the death of the man to be suspicious,” the officer said.

“Unfortunately we have been unable to identify the deceased and I am appealing for assistance from the public.

“He is a white male, aged between 50-70, bald on top with short grey hair to the sides, of medium build and was found wearing a white Ballybunion Golf Club polo shirt.

“If anyone can help us to identify this gentleman, or has information that could help with our inquiries, please contact officers in Ardmore.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BodyUlster

Related Articles

Cannabis-based medicinal products to be made available in Northern Ireland

119 former soldiers asked to give statements to Ballymurphy inquest

Amnesty International: 65% of people in the North want abortion de-criminalised

'I could only move one arm and I was doing YouTube tutorials': Businesswoman who was shot nine times honoured

More in this Section

Alcohol bill will 'change attitudes', say doctors

Denis Naughten not involved in broadband tendering process, says Varadkar

Elderly woman killed in Dublin collision

Motorcyclist killed in Co Armagh crash


Breaking Stories

On World Obesity Day: 6 reasons you’re not losing weight

Three ways to weave woodland magic into your rooms this autumn

5 trouser trends that’ll give your midi skirt a run for its money this autumn

9 reasons why working mums shouldn’t feel guilty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »