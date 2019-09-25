News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA past

PSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA past
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 03:23 PM

A senior police officer is reviewing information about a former priest turned IRA member who spoke openly about his links to the paramilitary group, Northern Ireland’s chief constable has confirmed.

There have been calls to extradite Patrick Ryan who has admitted to obtaining money and bomb components for the IRA.

He told BBC Spotlight he travelled around the world raising money for the organisation and admitted discovering timers which made it easier for the IRA to arm bombs without being killed themselves.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne was asked whether he is seeking extradition proceedings against Mr Ryan in Ireland.

Simon Byrne, right, with Drew Harris at the Cross Border Organised Crime Conference (Brian Lawless/PA)
Simon Byrne, right, with Drew Harris at the Cross Border Organised Crime Conference (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking at the Cross Border Organised Crime Conference in Co Cavan, Mr Bryne said: “I think it’s too early to say.

“As you would expect we have a specific line of inquiry we’ve now got to examine.

“I’ve got one of our assistant chiefs looking at that today to see if there are fresh lines of inquiry that we would then need to review about decisions made in the past.

“Clearly when new information comes in we need to see does it corroborate what we already know, and if we have to go to the point of seeking extradition that’s a conversation for (Garda chief Drew Harris) and his colleagues.”

Unionists have called for the Government to apologise for refusing to extradite Mr Ryan in 1988.

Ulster Unionist councillor Danny Kinahan said that if Mr Ryan lives in Ireland, it will be an opportunity for Dublin to “right a wrong”.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Unionists want Government apology over refusal to extradite IRA man

More on this topic

Ex-member claims Gerry Adams lied over IRA membership in upcoming BBC documentaryEx-member claims Gerry Adams lied over IRA membership in upcoming BBC documentary

Forensic archaeologist to investigate claims over body of former British Army captainForensic archaeologist to investigate claims over body of former British Army captain

Republican chief McKee died a bitter, twisted man, says son of Troubles victimRepublican chief McKee died a bitter, twisted man, says son of Troubles victim

'How far towards a united Ireland would they go?' - Brother of teen killed by IRA in speaks out'How far towards a united Ireland would they go?' - Brother of teen killed by IRA in speaks out


IRAPatrick RyanSimon ByrneTOPIC: IRA

More in this Section

Tusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claimsTusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claims

Musgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by dateMusgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by date

Concerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says OmbudsmanConcerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says Ombudsman

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in CorkGardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

I IMAGINED I knew something of west Limerick — that tourist honeypot, Adare, and its two great restaurants, The Oak Room at Adare Manor and Adare 1826; the wonderful Mustard Seed, in Ballingarry, my hospitality equivalent of a comfort blanket — but a recent food writers’ tour of the region proved quite the eye opener, showcasing, in particular, the glorious Shannon estuary shoreline.Restaurant Review: Green Room Cafe

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor talks to celebrity make up artist Christine Lucignano about the beauty trends she’ll be tapping into on the nightMeet Christine Lucignano, make-up artist to the stars

Doctor’s orders - Play with your ballsExamine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of testicular cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »