Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

Detectives investigating the shooting dead of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019 have recovered the gun which killed her, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead while reporting on a riot in the Creggan area of the city in April last year.

Ms McKee was an observer during the rioting in Creggan.

The New IRA later admitted responsibility for the shooting, saying its activists had been targetting police officers.

The Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol and a bomb were found during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of the city last week.

Investigators believe the weapon may have been stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to her murder in Londonderry in April 2019.

The PSNI has said video footage of the shooting shows the gun jamming after two shots were fired, and the gunman unjamming it before firing further shots.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I can confirm that a gun that was seized and recovered by police last week in Derry was the gun that killed Lyra McKee.”

Mr Murphy said the shot which killed her was fired in the direction of officers.

He said senior members of the dissident republican group the New IRA were involved, adding: “For the IRA the net is tightening.”