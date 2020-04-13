News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI name man murdered in Co Fermanagh as John Paul McDonagh

PSNI name man murdered in Co Fermanagh as John Paul McDonagh
By Press Association
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 05:49 PM

Police in the North have named the man who was murdered in Co Fermanagh this weekend.

He has been named as John Paul McDonagh and he died after injuries he received during a row in Enniskillen.

It happened at Coolcullen Meadows at around 8.40 pm on Saturday night, when a row broke out on the street involving a number of men with weapons.

Two men were found with wounds to their legs and both needed hospital treatment - the man who died suffered critical injuries.

Detectives in the North are appealing for information.

PSNI launches murder probe after Fermanagh teen’s death

Police in the North have launched a murder investigation following the death of a teenager from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh.

The 18-year-old died in hospital on Monday morning.

He was injured during an altercation on the street in Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.

The PSNI said: “It had been reported an altercation was ongoing in the street involving a number of men who were brandishing weapons.

“Police attended the scene and found two men – including the man who sadly passed away and another male, aged 24 – who had sustained wounds to their legs and who were subsequently hospitalised.

“It is believed that another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested and he has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: “Tragically, this morning, the 18-year-old male victim passed away in hospital and I want to express my condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones at this very sad time.

“Our investigation continues this morning, and I am appealing to the public to help us establish exactly what happened and who was involved.”

READ MORE

HSE: We will clear backlog of Covid-19 tests this week

More on this topic

Three held over Belfast murder released without chargeThree held over Belfast murder released without charge

Compensation scheme for abuse survivors ‘must be launched’ despite lockdownCompensation scheme for abuse survivors ‘must be launched’ despite lockdown

Irish Examiner View: When it took courage to call for peaceIrish Examiner View: When it took courage to call for peace

Irish Examiner View: Troubles aheadIrish Examiner View: Troubles ahead


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Housing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisisHousing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisis

Ireland facing ‘some of its darkest days’, warns TaoiseachIreland facing ‘some of its darkest days’, warns Taoiseach

HSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 traumaHSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 trauma

Three arrested following public order incidents in CavanThree arrested following public order incidents in Cavan


Lifestyle

'I fell into broadcasting by chance. Growing up in rural Ireland in the 70s and 80s, careers in television weren’t exactly on our radar.'This Much I Know: Maura Derrane, broadcaster

A new campaign, #andshecycles, aims to shed light on why girls are less likely to cycle than boys and empower them to take to their bikes, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Road revolutions: #andshecycles campaign aims to encourage more girls to cycle

Like much of the country I enjoyed lamb on Easter Sunday — a whole leg roasted with rosemary and garlic.Wine with Leslie Williams: Wines to pair with your leftover lamb

Des O'Driscoll picks out the best that tv has to offer this week.5 TV shows for the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »