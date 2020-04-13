PSNI name man murdered in Co Fermanagh as John Paul McDonagh

Police in the North have named the man who was murdered in Co Fermanagh this weekend.

He has been named as John Paul McDonagh and he died after injuries he received during a row in Enniskillen.

It happened at Coolcullen Meadows at around 8.40 pm on Saturday night, when a row broke out on the street involving a number of men with weapons.

Two men were found with wounds to their legs and both needed hospital treatment - the man who died suffered critical injuries.

Detectives in the North are appealing for information.

PSNI launches murder probe after Fermanagh teen’s death

Police in the North have launched a murder investigation following the death of a teenager from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh.

The 18-year-old died in hospital on Monday morning.

He was injured during an altercation on the street in Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.

The PSNI said: “It had been reported an altercation was ongoing in the street involving a number of men who were brandishing weapons.

“Police attended the scene and found two men – including the man who sadly passed away and another male, aged 24 – who had sustained wounds to their legs and who were subsequently hospitalised.

“It is believed that another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested and he has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: “Tragically, this morning, the 18-year-old male victim passed away in hospital and I want to express my condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones at this very sad time.

“Our investigation continues this morning, and I am appealing to the public to help us establish exactly what happened and who was involved.”