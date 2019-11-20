News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI meet with health officials following patient recall over blood patch procedure

PSNI meet with health officials following patient recall over blood patch procedure
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 04:52 PM

The PSNI are assessing whether any potential criminal offences can be identified after more than 3,000 neurology patients were recalled by health authorities in Belfast.

Belfast neurologist Dr Michael Watt is suspended from practising medicine.

A BBC Spotlight programme this week aired claims around his use of a procedure on patients known as a blood patch, which involves injecting a person’s own blood into their spines.

Spotlight reported an increase in the number of epidural blood patches carried out at the Belfast Trust in 2015 and 2016.

A PSNI statement said: “We are aware of the recall of neurology patients by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and have met with senior officials within the Department of Health to discuss the issue.

The Department (of Health) has agreed to provide us with further information ... to enable us to determine if any potential criminal offences can be identified

According to the UK's NHS, a severe headache can be caused if the bag of fluid that surrounds the spine is accidentally punctured.

A procedure known as a blood patch may be used to seal up the puncture. It involves taking a small sample of the patient’s own blood and injecting it into the puncture.

A major neurology review sparked by concerns about Dr Watt’s work has been ongoing.

A total of 3,544 former patients of Dr Watt had been or were in the process of being recalled, the Department of Health said previously. Many have epilepsy.

Patients who were being actively treated by Dr Watt have already been seen.

Some who had been seen by the consultant but discharged to the care of their GPs and prescribed medications for neurological conditions were also to be offered appointments, Stormont’s health authorities said.

The medications include anti-epileptic drugs, immunosuppressants and disease modifying therapies which are used to treat conditions like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Patients were drawn from the NHS and two private clinics where Dr Watt practised.

READ MORE

Maria Bailey seeks to 'correct' the record in letter to constituents


BBCBelfastMichael WattNHSPSNI

More in this Section

Authority looking to replace Leap Cards with contactless paymentAuthority looking to replace Leap Cards with contactless payment

Gardaí confirm unidentified man found in burning car in Lucan was shot a number of timesGardaí confirm unidentified man found in burning car in Lucan was shot a number of times

Hospital and HSE apologise to family of brain-dead pregnant woman kept on life support over Eighth amendment concernsHospital and HSE apologise to family of brain-dead pregnant woman kept on life support over Eighth amendment concerns

Parents left shattered by desecration of sons' graveParents left shattered by desecration of sons' grave


Lifestyle

Ed Power says there are some terrific children’s movies to enjoy as a family so sit back and get zapping.The best children's movies to enjoy as a family this winter

This week I am going to devote my entire column to cakes and baking.Darina Allen on cakes and baking: Buy the finest ingredients and always use butter

WE went shoe shopping for the kids at the weekend. To be honest, I couldn’t see anything wrong with the old shoes.Learner Dad: 'I’m afraid of being in a shop with my kids'

Well first and foremost, it depends what type of cold you have, as Prudence Wade discovers.Should you exercise when you’ve got a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »