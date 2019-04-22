PSNI make arrest after church damaged in Antrim

Police in the North have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with criminal damage at a church in Antrim.
It happened on the Doagh Road in Ballyclare yesterday.
A 35-year-old woman was also cautioned for assisting an offender as part of the investigation.
