PSNI launches murder probe after Fermanagh teen’s death

Police in the North have launched a murder investigation following the death of a teenager from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh.

The 18-year-old died in hospital on Monday morning.

He was injured during an altercation on the street in Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.

The PSNI said: “It had been reported an altercation was ongoing in the street involving a number of men who were brandishing weapons.

“Police attended the scene and found two men – including the man who sadly passed away and another male, aged 24 – who had sustained wounds to their legs and who were subsequently hospitalised.

“It is believed that another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested and he has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: “Tragically, this morning, the 18-year-old male victim passed away in hospital and I want to express my condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones at this very sad time.

“Our investigation continues this morning, and I am appealing to the public to help us establish exactly what happened and who was involved.”