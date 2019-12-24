News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PSNI launch murder inquiry after finding two stabbing victims in Belfast

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 12:18 PM

Update: Police in the North have launched a murder inquiry after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a flat north Belfast on Monday.

Police have named the victims as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton. Their bodies were found in a flat in the Kinnaird Close area.

A 35-year-old man arrested last night on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said he believes that “some form of altercation” took place within the flat where Frances and Joseph were found.

He added: “I also want to locate a bag of blood-soaked clothing that I believe was discarded in the local area.

“The bag is described as being a white carrier-type bag with orange lettering on it. If you see a bag matching this description please do not touch it and contact police immediately.”

Earlier: PSNI investigating double stabbing in Belfast continue to question man

Police in the North are continuing to question a 35-year-old man in relation to the discovery of two bodies in a flat in North Belfast.

Post mortem examinations are due to be carried out on the bodies.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at an apartment at Kinnaird Close at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

It is understood they were found with stab wounds.

A major PSNI operation was launched with a forensic team was called in to conduct an investigation.

Several homes around the apartment were also evacuated.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Belfast

