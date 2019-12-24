PSNI launch murder inquiry after finding two stabbing victims in Belfast

Update: Police in the North have launched a murder inquiry after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a flat north Belfast on Monday.

Police have named the victims as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton. Their bodies were found in a flat in the Kinnaird Close area.

A 35-year-old man arrested last night on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said he believes that “some form of altercation” took place within the flat where Frances and Joseph were found.

He added: “I also want to locate a bag of blood-soaked clothing that I believe was discarded in the local area.

“The bag is described as being a white carrier-type bag with orange lettering on it. If you see a bag matching this description please do not touch it and contact police immediately.”

