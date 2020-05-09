PSNI investigating threats against journalists at two Belfast papers

The PSNI is investigating after threats to the lives of journalists at two Belfast newspapers were made by members of a faction of the UDA.

The publications are owned by Independent News and Media, which has said threats against reporters should not be tolerated in any free society.

The group say the newspapers will continue to print and "shed light in dark corners".

Seamus Dooley, Secretary of the National Union of Journalists, says police officers and journalists are stressed enough at this time.

He says: "There has to be respect for freedom of information. It comes at a very disturbing time of course during the Covid crisis.

"Journalists like everyone else are working under great pressure and the PSNI are working under great pressure."