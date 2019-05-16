PSNI investigating spate of ATM thefts charge seven people

Police in the North have said they have charged seven people in relation to an investigation into recent ATM thefts.

In recent months they have carried out 41 searches and recovered more than €58,000 and made 15 arrests.

Detectives have now charged five men in relation to ATM thefts in County Antrim.

They have also charged two men for other offences including theft, driving offences and possession of criminal property.

Six of these men have been remanded in custody.

The PSNI are appealing to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unusual activity, such as people or vehicles loitering in areas close to ATMs.