Police in the North are investigating after petrol and paint bombs were thrown during unrest in Derry last night.

24 petrol bombs and six paint bombs were thrown in the area around the City Walls.

Up to 40 people were involved in the disorder.

A laser pen was also shone at a police helicopter, while bricks and bottles were thrown at police.

The PSNI is urging those responsible to "pull back" from this behaviour, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.